Photo Credit: Association of Gulf Jewish Communities /via Twitter
Bahrain's Ambassador to the United States, Abdullah bin Mohammad bin Rashed Al Khalifa, March 25 2021

Bahraini Ambassador to the United States and non-resident Ambassador to Canada, Shaikh Abdulla bin Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, offered Passover greetings this weekend to the Jewish communities in the Gulf and those worldwide.

Advertisement

The Abrahamic faiths share “a bond of rich and intertwined ancestry that has lasted for thousands of years,” he said.

“At this high holy time for us all. . . we three peoples all take stock in that very [intertwined] history, in those shared values, and of our own personal individual strength of faith,” the Ambassador said.

“This year is an especially sobering and humble one, as at the time of the very first Passover thousands of years ago. We all turn to God today for protection. But unlike that very first Passover, today the Jewish people are not amidst the time of oppression, but rather on the cusp of a new era,” he said.

“The Abraham Accords beautifully illustrate that this stark differences between this Passover and that very first one. Like never before in history, the Jewish people need only look a few miles to see markets of opportunity, collaborators for shared challenges, and neighbors as friends – friends holding out their hands, offering unprecedented hope and opportunity,” he added.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleFor Those Seeking the Scent of Peace This Passover
Next articleTide and Relentless Excavation Effort Finally Help Ever Given to Float Free
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...