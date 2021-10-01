Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

The Israel Minister of Tourism, Yoel Razvozov, will open the Israeli Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on October 7, 2021. The Minister will be joined by the Ministry of Tourism Director-General Amir Halevi and other representatives from the Tourism Ministry who will hold a series of professional meetings with senior tourism industry officials in the UAE. The Israel Tourism Minister is expected to meet with his counterpart, to strengthen bilateral ties. Minister Razvozov will discuss cooperation in a range of areas, including, among others: encouraging investment, cooperation in the field of tourism, and marketing regional vacation packages, mainly for tourists from the East. Ministry officials will also hold a range of meetings with airline representatives about opening new routes into Israel and expanding existing routes.

Expo 2020 will open next week in Dubai with the participation of the State of Israel – the first time that the State of Israel has a national pavilion in an event of such magnitude in an Arab country. Expo Dubai is the world’s third-largest international event, in which 191 countries will participate over six months. About 25 million people are expected to visit, most of them from the Gulf states. The invitation for Israel to participate in the event was already extended in 2018, even before the decision was taken to establish official relations. The Israeli Pavilion, which will be inaugurated by the Israel Minister of Tourism Yoel Razvozov on October 7, was created by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the participation of 17 different government ministries, KKL-JNF and the Israel Electricity company. It is estimated that around 15 million people will visit the Israeli pavilion during the course of the event.

Daily, meetings are expected to take place at the Israeli Pavilion, including a variety of economic events, seminars, and business meetings in the fields of smart transport, agriculture, water, fintech, medicine, science, artificial intelligence, health, cyber protection, renewable energy, tourism, sustainability, and social economy. Dozens of business delegations from Israel and the world are expected to visit the pavilion and hold business meetings.

The Israeli pavilion, under the banner Never stop dreaming, creating, improving, and innovating and the headline To Tomorrow in a Hebrew and Arabic logo features a design (by AVS Creative) inspired by the desert dunes common to both Israel and the Gulf States. The pavilion, which has no sides or barriers, signifies an openness and welcoming of guests. All these reflect the idea of the power of tomorrow to connect us and that creating a better future for humanity is within reach if we combine forces. The secondary theme, Opportunity, Mobility, and Sustainability, allows Israel to showcase its capabilities in a variety of different areas such as agriculture, cyber security, medical equipment, and water technologies.