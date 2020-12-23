Photo Credit: YoSee Gamzoo Letova/Tel Aviv Global & Tourism

Four surprisingly talented volleyball-playing Santas stopped for a game of volleyball on Tel Aviv’s Gordon Beach, taking advantage of the sweet winter sun and calm weather – both of which are going to change radically over the weekend.

The first Hebrew city’s reputation as a hub of outdoor activity has been bolstered in the age of Corona, as residents and visitors are frequenting the local beaches, promenades, parks, and boulevards.

Sharon Landes-Fischer, Acting CEO of Tel Aviv Global & Tourism, said in a statement that “the past year has emphasized the importance of enjoying the outdoors. With 320 days of sun every year, the warm climate of Tel Aviv-Yafo lends itself perfectly to open-air entertainment. Tel Aviv-Yafo wishes you a Happy New Year, and we can’t wait to be reunited in 2021.”

The four players belong to the amateur club Hakoah Tel-Aviv. The club was founded in 1934 by a group of former Hakoah Berlin soccer players who had immigrated to Palestine from Germany and joined the Palestine Football League. The club remained in the top division until the end of the 1944–45 season. In 1935, the club qualified to the cup final but lost the final to Maccabi Petah Tikva. In 1945 it finished in the bottom of the league and was relegated to the second division.

In 1943, a separate club, Hakoah 1909 Tel Aviv, was founded by former Hakoah Vienna players. Following the original club’s relegation to the second division, the clubs merged and kept the name Hakoah Tel Aviv.

In the first post-independence season, the club played in the Tel Aviv Division of Liga Meuhedet. The following season, 1951–52 (there was no 1950–51 season) they were placed in the South Division of Liga Bet, finishing fourth. At the end of the 1958–59 season, in which they finished third, the club merged with Maccabi Ramat Gan.

So now they dress up in Santa suits and play volleyball on the beaches of Israel – usually without the Santa suits.