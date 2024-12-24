Photo Credit: Sietske / Flickr

An Amsterdam court on Tuesday sentenced five pro-Hamas pogromists for their assault on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans last month, following the soccer team’s match against Ajax. The sentences ranged from community service to six months in prison, falling significantly short of the harsher penalties sought by prosecutors.

One defendant received a six-month prison term despite prosecutors initially requesting a two-year sentence.

Many criticized the performance of the Dutch police. In the end, 62 rioters were arrested, but only five have been indicted.

Antisemitic lynch mobs charge through the streets of Amsterdam, attacking Jewish and Israeli football fans, with at least 3 people going MISSING amid the attacks. 10 Israelis have been hospitalized after being attacked my mobs of Arab men. Israeli citizens in the city were… pic.twitter.com/0MtUufPAy2 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 8, 2024

Despite the disturbingly light sentences, the Dutch judge ruled in the verdict that “These are severe penalties compared to what is customary in similar cases. However, given the seriousness of the offenses and the context in which they were committed, this is an appropriate punishment.”

Defense attorneys argued that the evidence used against their clients was unlawfully obtained, alleging privacy violations through phone hacking. The court rejected these claims, along with accusations that the case had been exploited for political gain by local politicians. Both the prosecution and the defense have 14 days to appeal the sentences.

Only one defendant appeared for the reading of the verdict, and the rest were absent from the court session.

Of the five men sentenced, three were found guilty of committing violence, while two were convicted of aiding and abetting violence, according to a statement from the Dutch court. Additionally, one of the men was found guilty of making offensive remarks against Jewish people.

THE FIVE DEFENDANTS:

Sefa Ö., 32, a Turkish barber, was filmed attacking Israeli fans in Amsterdam’s Dam Square and was sentenced to six months in prison for assault.

Umutcan A., 24, a Turkish-born resident of The Hague, was filmed striking a fan and stealing his scarf. He was sentenced to one month in prison.

Rachid A., 26, from Utrecht, was convicted of sharing information and participating in the violence. He received a 10-week prison sentence.

Lucas D., 19, from outside Amsterdam, was accused of throwing stones at police and attempting to breach their defensive line. He was sentenced to 100 hours of community service.

Karavan S., 26, a night-shift hotel worker in Amsterdam, was found guilty of inciting violence and sharing the location of the fans. He was sentenced to one month in prison.

