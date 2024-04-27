Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin/Flash90
Smoke rises after rockets fired from Lebanon hit a military base near the Israeli border, March 5, 2024.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that in an air strike it eliminated the terrorist leader Matzab Halaf, who was a senior member of the terrorist organization Islamic Jama’ah in Lebanon. The IDF said Halaf promoted many terrorist plots against Israel.

Halaf acted on behalf of the Islamic Jama’ah terrorist organization and both led and promoted many attacks and acts of terrorism from Lebanese territory against Israeli towns near the border. He acted in cooperation with the branch of the terrorist organization Hamas in Lebanon.

Advertisement


The IDF said that Halaf’s killing was carried out in order to “damage the organization’s ability to promote and carry out terrorist acts that it had planned in recent times against the State of Israel in the northern border area.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleNYPD Arrest Hundreds of Anti-Israel Activists Near Shumer’s Brooklyn Home
Next articleIlhan Omar Tolerates Jews Even If They Are Pro-Genocide
TPS / Tazpit News Agency
TPS - The Tazpit News Agency provides news from Israel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR