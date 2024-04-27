Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin/Flash90

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that in an air strike it eliminated the terrorist leader Matzab Halaf, who was a senior member of the terrorist organization Islamic Jama’ah in Lebanon. The IDF said Halaf promoted many terrorist plots against Israel.

Halaf acted on behalf of the Islamic Jama’ah terrorist organization and both led and promoted many attacks and acts of terrorism from Lebanese territory against Israeli towns near the border. He acted in cooperation with the branch of the terrorist organization Hamas in Lebanon.

The IDF said that Halaf’s killing was carried out in order to “damage the organization’s ability to promote and carry out terrorist acts that it had planned in recent times against the State of Israel in the northern border area.”