“Catch-22” author Joseph Heller is credited with the adage, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t out to get you.” It makes sense that this astute observation should come from a Jewish intellectual, because Jewish and paranoid are practically synonyms. Especially these days, when it appears that the world is out to punish Israel for having been attacked by thousands of Arab marauders and deciding to retaliate. The world prefers its Jews more docile and ready to accept atrocities. After all, we are more experienced than most in atrocities against us.

You thought you were paranoid, my Jewish brothers and sisters? You had no idea…

MEET PRAMILA PATTEN

To put this in chronological context, on Wednesday, the Israeli Association of Assistance Centers for Victims of Sexual Assault issued a comprehensive report, based on meticulous research conducted by Israel Police, on all the findings regarding the sexual abuse on October 7, on Israel’s side of the border and in Hamas captivity. The report was submitted two weeks ago to the UN Special Envoy on Sexual Violence in Conflict Areas Pramila Patten, from Mauritius, who was visiting Israel. It shows that the crimes were committed in four areas: at the Nuva party, in settlements and kibbutzim, on IDF bases, and in Hamas captivity in Gaza.

The acts targeted both women and men and the victims were executed during or after the rape. The findings also revealed mutilation of genitals and weapons inserted into the bodies of the victims. The acts, the report claims, were intended to intensify the suffering and the impact on the victims and their fellow captives.

The authors, Dr. Carmit Keller Halamish and Noga Berger added: “The brutal practices used on the Seventh of October, such as cutting off intimate parts of girls, women and men, shooting and burying weapons in genitals, were designed to destroy and harm in a sadistic and horrifying manner.”

That report was handed to UN Envoy Patten two weeks ago.

ALTERNATE TRUTH, UN STYLE

On Monday, the UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner issued a long diatribe titled, “UN experts appalled by reported human rights violations against Palestinian women and girls.”

According to this press release, “UN experts expressed alarm over credible allegations of egregious human rights violations to which Palestinian women and girls continue to be subjected in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.”

The experts are: Reem Alsalem, Francesca Albanese, Dorothy Estrada Tanck, Claudia Flores, Ivana Krstić, Haina Lu, and Laura Nyirinkindi. Here are the complaints they recorded and did not verify. Obviously, the fact that the allegations have not been investigated did not stop the experts from publishing the raw data.

Paranoid yet? Read on…

“Palestinian women and girls have reportedly been arbitrarily executed in Gaza, often together with family members, including their children, according to information received. “The experts expressed serious concern about the arbitrary detention of hundreds of Palestinian women and girls, including human rights defenders, journalists, and humanitarian workers, in Gaza and the West Bank since October 7. Many have reportedly been subjected to inhuman and degrading treatment, denied menstruation pads, food, and medicine, and severely beaten. On at least one occasion, Palestinian women detained in Gaza were allegedly kept in a cage in the rain and cold, without food. “We are particularly distressed by reports that Palestinian women and girls in detention have also been subjected to multiple forms of sexual assault, such as being stripped naked and searched by male Israeli army officers. At least two female Palestinian detainees were reportedly raped while others were reportedly threatened with rape and sexual violence, the experts said. They also noted that photos of female detainees in degrading circumstances were also reportedly taken by the Israeli army and uploaded online.”

Needless to say, no such photo was furnished by the experts. Nor do they note locations, times, you know, facts. But with everything that’s been amassed here in a big pile of horsepucky, even those false allegations don’t come near the well-researched sexual crimes of Gaza Arabs against Israeli women, girls, and men.

What can you expect from someone whose wife wrote in Newsweek that Hamas filmed themselves torturing a pregnant woman and removing her fetus. They lie, they knowingly lie and they don’t have any problem with lying.https://t.co/bEgJm4WozJ — The Hasbara Buster (@ibrahimibnyusuf) February 19, 2024

GAZA BOY MAKES BAD

Meet Ramy Abdu. He was born in the Gaza Strip and holds a Master’s degree and Ph.D. in Law and Finance from Manchester Metropolitan University, and an MBA in Finance from the University of Jordan. And while these may be humble academic institutions, Abdu was able to secure a position as a policy analyst with Al-Shabaka, a PA policy network. In 2011 he founded the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, which he chairs.

EMHRM’s Chairman of the Board of Trustees is Richard Falk, the former UN Rapporteur for the Palestinian territories, a vicious enemy of Israel, despite his Jewish roots.

They reverberated the unproved report with a relish:

“The recent statement by United Nations experts on Israel’s flagrant human rights violations of Palestinian women and girls in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank was welcomed by Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor. The rights group emphasized the significance of the statement given the Israeli genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, ongoing since October 7, 2023.”

You get the subtlety, right? The Israeli genocide began on October 7. Unprovoked. It was a sunny day, a bunch of Israelis came out of shul on Simchat Torah, and Yossi said to Moshe, let’s genocide us some Arab women and girls.

“At least two female Palestinian detainees were reportedly raped, while others were reportedly threatened with rape and sexual violence,” Ramy Abdu’s website rejoices.

MATTHEW MILLER WALKS INTO A RAPE SCENE

On Tuesday, reporter Said Erekat asked State Dept. Spokesman Matthew Miller, “The UN experts said that Palestinian women and girls in detention have been subjected to multiple forms of sexual assault by male Israeli army officers. Have you seen those allegations?”

Miller responded: “I have seen the allegations. I cannot independently confirm the reports. I will say that we have been clear that civilians and detained individuals must be treated humanely and in accordance with international humanitarian law.”

The reporter went on the attack, asking, “When you said you had no independent confirmation of what the UN experts found … did you ever have confirmation of what Hamas allegedly did to Israeli women and girls?

Miller walked into it: “There are Israeli medical experts who have testified to that, and that is something we consider credible, yes.”

Erekat delivered: So you consider those instances to be confirmed, but not what the UN was talking about yesterday?”

Miller said, “We have seen this report and we have called for an investigation to confirm whether the allegations are true or not.”

Erekat: “But if you’re willing to take the word of Israeli medical experts on what happened to the people who were abducted on October 7, whose word are you willing to take if not the UN…”

Miller: “A full, independent, credible investigation.”

Erekat: “would it have to be an Israeli medical expert?”

And so on, and so forth. Israel issues a report, two weeks later the UN fights back. In the end, the impact of the atrocities is being diluted around the world, the Jews say the Arabs raped them, the Arabs say the Jews raped them, who cares.

THEM RACIST JEWS REFUSE TO RAPE ARAB LADIES

Here’s the thing: as a rule, Jews don’t rape Arab women. It’s been established, in an academic paper by Hebrew University anthropologist Tal Nitzan, titled, “The rarity of military rape in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.” The paper establishes that there is no rape against Judea and Samaria Arab women which is encouraged from above as a military strategy, and there is no rape of Arab women in general because Jews don’t find PA Arab women attractive.

To support her claim, Nitzan offers her analysis of 25 in-depth interviews with Israeli men aged 23-32 who served among the PA Arab population during their regular military service or in the reserves.

After 186 pages, the author concludes: “The extroverted, singular avoidance [of rape] is a product of social boundaries that lead to the creation of practices that mean that the individual experiences as natural, which are not the result of the formation of institutions and as a result he disciplines himself.”

In other words, Jews won’t even dream of raping PA Arab women, the idea is that outlandish to them.

From 1950 to this day, there hasn’t been a single rape complaint of an Arab woman against Israeli soldiers.

Several academic researchers have actually argued that this phenomenon is an expression of Israeli racism…