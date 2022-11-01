Photo Credit: Roy Alima/Flash90

This morning a shocking video came out showing an individual wearing a Meretz activist’s t-shirt grabbing the Tefillin from a Chabad station and descrating it, in Netanya. The man was arrested by police.

The act sparked outrage among practically everyone. Meretz said the person is not one of their activists.

But the most unexpected response was from Meretz activists themselves who went over to Chabad stations to have themselves photographed putting Tefillin on.

מעט מהאור דוחה הרבה מהחושך.

פעילי מרצ מניחים תפילין בתגובה לביזוי. pic.twitter.com/wabdnklS70 — ariela sternbach (@ariela770) November 1, 2022