A picture of what Ukrainian military authorities have described as an Iranian-made Shahed-136 suicide drone shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, released by the Ukrainian military on Sept. 13, 2022.

Iran is preparing to send approximately 1,000 additional weapons, including short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missiles and attack drones, to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine, officials from a Western nation that closely monitors the Islamic Republic’s arms program told CNN.

The shipment is being closely monitored because it would be the first time Iran has sent advanced precision-guided missiles to Russia, giving the Kremlin’s forces a significant advantage on the battlefield.

The last Iranian shipment to Russia included 450 drones, officials say.

According to Interfax, citing Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Russia has begun delivering petroleum products to Iran as part of a swap agreement.

Novak, who manages Russia’s energy diplomacy, said the list of products to be included in the agreement will be expanded soon, Reuters reported.

