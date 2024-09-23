Photo Credit: COLlive.com

A fire broke out at Chabad of Greater Orlando in Florida just as Shachris davening has ended on Sunday morning. No people were injured and all 6 Sefer Torahs were rescued with the help of firefighters. Days earlier, a new large Torah didn’t fit into the Aron Kodesh.



The Chabad of Greater Orlando headquarters caught fire early Sunday afternoon, sending smoke and flames billowing into the air. Although the building itself was heavily damaged, six sacred Torah scrolls were rescued from the flames, leaders told FOX 35 Orlando.

“The fact that we were able to retrieve all the six Torahs…is absolutely an act of grace from G-d”, said Rabbi Sholom Dubov, the executive director of the Chabad of Greater Orlando.

Rabbi Dubov said that they had just recently purchased a sponsor for a Torah that survived the Holocaust and had brought it to the synagogue to dedicate on Yom Kippur.

Video shared with FOX 35 showed two firefighters carrying out the large scroll, where Rabbi Dubov quickly ran over to retrieve it.

One of the firefighters is then seen giving a quick thumbs up.

The two-alarm fire was reported shortly after 11 am, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. Photos shared on X showed heavy flames and smoke coming from one of the windows of the building.

Seminole County Fire Rescue said no injuries were reported and that the cause of the fire was under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal.

Leaders told FOX 35 that the fire is believed to have started in the sanctuary of their building, where a service was held earlier on Sunday.

Days earlier, they attempted to keep the large Torah in the sanctuary, but because it did not fit, it was moved to an office, which likely spared it from further damage, leaders said.

