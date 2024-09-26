Photo Credit: courtesy, Rob Buchwald

This past Monday evening, the Israeli Opera celebrated the US film premiere of its original operatic performance ‘Theodor: The Unknown Story of Herzl‘ in New York.

The evening, part of a series of events held at the Temple Emanuel Cultural Center to mark the 120th anniversary of Herzl’s death, also featured live performances by the opera’s leading soloists: Oded Reich (Herzl), Noam Heinz (Theodor), and Anat Czarny (Julie), accompanied by Yonatan Cnaan on piano.



In an emotional opening, the soloists performed a moving version of “Bring Him Home” from “Les Misérables,” dedicated to the return of the hostages, and closed the event with the singing of Hatikva, as the original cast did at the end of the filmed performance.



This original Israeli opera production, which took three years to write, was composed by Cnaan, directed by librettist Ido Ricklin and conducted by Nimrod David Pfeffer.

The opera revisits the origins of the Zionist movement, exploring the forces that inspired Herzl to champion the revolutionary idea of creating a state for the Jewish people, delving into stories and events from Herzl’s early life and the emotional and psychological motivations behind his vision.

While the world often thinks of Herzl as the renowned legendary leader and Zionist visionary who appears in the famous balcony photo, the production gives a window into an ‘unknown’ Theodor Herzl – a dramatic heartwarming hero, struggling with emotional difficulties, trampled dreams, despair and madness, while trying to fit in and yet rejected each time.

The story is told in parallel through Theodor, the young idealist with a proud German identity and Herzl, whose identity and worldview are transformed by personal crisis and the aftermath of the Dreyfus Trial, leading him to the dramatic and inspiring vision of the establishment of a state for the Jewish people.

The opera, chosen by Opera Now magazine as one of the world’s best operas for 2023, was filmed by Ellacomm in front of a live audience at the Israeli Opera House after the horrific attacks of October 7th.

In response to overwhelming demand, the opera will return to the Israeli stage in March 2025. The filmed production is available for private screening events, bringing Theodor to communities around the world.

“We are certain that its unique significance, especially in these challenging times, will resonate deeply with audiences worldwide and we are grateful to Mr. Daniel Jusidman and the Jusidman Foundation for this initiative and continued support,” Tali Barash Gottlieb, the Israeli Opera’s Executive Director added.

“I felt deeply excited to bring Theodor to New York, especially at this pivotal moment in the history of the Jewish state,” Cnaan said.

“Sharing Herzl’s vision and values through my music feels more urgent than ever.”

