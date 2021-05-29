Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Superfast1111

The Orthodox Union has launched a two-week emergency campaign this week to raise funds for much-needed oxygen concentrators for India as it fights a surge of coronavirus cases.

India is facing a skyrocketing number of COVID-19 cases and an overstretched medical system. This situation is magnified in rural areas, where there are even fewer resources.

As of Thursday, India was grappling with more than 27 million cases and growing throughout the country.

The OU is asking individuals or families in the Jewish community to donate $18 to help India’s beleaguered health-care system with the aim of collectively acquiring and donating 50,000 oxygen concentrators, each one capable of helping up to 1,100 people.

“The Orthodox Union’s mission and purpose have always been to hold close the timeless teachings of Torah so as to better serve and strengthen humanity, and it is crucial that we step in and assist India during this crisis,” said OU president Moishe Bane. “We have the opportunity to participate in saving lives, and we must do our part.”