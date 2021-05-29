Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Superfast1111
Delhi Airport Metro Express in India, Dec. 25, 2018

The Orthodox Union has launched a two-week emergency campaign this week to raise funds for much-needed oxygen concentrators for India as it fights a surge of coronavirus cases.

India is facing a skyrocketing number of COVID-19 cases and an overstretched medical system. This situation is magnified in rural areas, where there are even fewer resources.

Advertisement

As of Thursday, India was grappling with more than 27 million cases and growing throughout the country.

The OU is asking individuals or families in the Jewish community to donate $18 to help India’s beleaguered health-care system with the aim of collectively acquiring and donating 50,000 oxygen concentrators, each one capable of helping up to 1,100 people.

“The Orthodox Union’s mission and purpose have always been to hold close the timeless teachings of Torah so as to better serve and strengthen humanity, and it is crucial that we step in and assist India during this crisis,” said OU president Moishe Bane. “We have the opportunity to participate in saving lives, and we must do our part.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleBiden: Anti-Semitic Attacks ‘Despicable, Unconscionable, Un-American’
Next articleMore than 500 Amazon Employees Demand Company Sever Contracts with Israel
JNS News Service
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...