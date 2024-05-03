Photo Credit: Zionist Archive

According to Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics, at the beginning of 2023, the number of Jews in the world was 15.7 million, of which about 7.1 million (about 45%) live in Israel and about 6.3 million (about 40%) live in the US.

In 1939, on the eve of World War 2, the number of Jews in the world was 16.6 million, of which 449,000 (3%) lived in Israel.

Advertisement





In 1948, on the eve of the establishment of the state, the number of Jews in the world was 11.5 million, of which 650,000 (6%) lived in Israel.

On the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, approximately 133,000 Holocaust survivors and victims of antisemitic harassment during the Holocaust live in Israel.

According to data from the beginning of 2024:

62% of all Holocaust survivors are women and 38% are men.

6.2% of the survivors immigrated to Israel before the establishment of the state, in the years 1933-1947. 30.5% of the survivors immigrated to Israel in the great wave of immigration after the establishment of the state (1948-1951).

Another 29.8% immigrated in 1952-1989.

About a third (33.5%) immigrated since the 1990s, during the last wave of immigration from the former Soviet Union.

Of the 15.7 million Jews in the world:

7.1 million live in Israel (45%)

6.3 million in the US (40%)

440,000 in France (3%)

398,000 in Canada (2.5%)

312,000 in the UK (2%)

171,000 in Argentina (2%)

132,000 in Russia (1.1%)

125,000 in Germany (0.8%)

117,000 in Australia (0.7%)

Jews in Israel by continent of origin:

Out of some 7.1 million Jews living in Israel

About 5.7 million were born in Israel

1.0 million were born in Europe and America

275,000 were born in Africa

143,700 thousand were born in Asia

Age and gender of Holocaust survivors:

62% of all Holocaust survivors are women and 38% are men.

About 43% of the survivors were born during World War 2, in the years 1939-1945, and were aged 78-84 at the beginning of 2024.

Another 36% of all survivors are aged 85-89.

The rest are over the age of 90 (about 20%).

Marital Status

50.8% of all Holocaust survivors are widowed, 36.8% are married, 10.4% are divorced and only about 2% are single.

About half of Holocaust survivors are married to the son/partner of a Holocaust survivor 24.6 thousand out of 49.3 thousand.

That is, in Israel today live 12.3 thousand families in which both spouses are Holocaust survivors.