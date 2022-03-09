Photo Credit: courtesy, Western Wall Heritage Foundation / Twitter

Former US Vice President Mike Pence prayed in the Cave of the Patriarchs on Wednesday during his visit to Hebron.

He was accompanied by members of the city’s Jewish community, as well as Rabbi Hillel Horowitz, MK Itamar Ben Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudi party. He also met Yishai Fleisher, spokesperson for the community of Hebron, who gave him a tour of the Tomb of the Patriarchs.

Advertisement



“I was happy to meet former US Vice President Mike Pence, in Hebron, the city of our Patriarchs,” Ben Gvir later said in a statement. “I thanked him for coming to visit us, and for his standing and support alongside the State of Israel.”

In response to a comment by Ben Gvir that he is “fighting against our enemies,” Pence replied, “That’s what I’ve heard. Be strong, we’re with you.”

The MK thanked Pence for his visit to Hebron, one of the four holy cities of the Torah.

The two men were photographed together against the backdrop of the Cave of the Patriarchs, the burial place of the Biblical Patriarchs Avraham, Yitzhak and Yaacov, and three of the Matriarchs, Sarah, Rivkah and Leah. It is believed that Adam and Eve (Chava) are also interred at the site.

Run for 2024?

Pence met for dinner on Monday night with Dr. Miriam Adelson at her home in Jerusalem, a few hours after he landed at Ben Gurion International Airport, amid speculation that he is laying the groundwork for a GOP presidential run in 2024.

On Tuesday, the former vice president visited the Western Wall, accompanied by Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch.

“Israel needs to be strong, and that is what our prayers are for,” Pence said while at the Wall, carefully placing a note in between the ancient stones and commenting on the “sense of sanctity” in “this place.”

“ישראל צריכה להיות חזקה ועל כך תפילתנו” אמר סגן נשיא ארה”ב לשעבר מר מייק פנס שהגיע עם רעייתו לתפילה בכותל. השנים התקבלו על ידי רב #הכותל, הרה”ג שמואל רבינוביץ שליט”א, ומנכ”ל הקרן למורשת הכותל – מר מרדכי (סולי) אליאב, מר פנס נשא תפילה, טמן פתק בין וציין את תחושת הקדושה במקום זה. pic.twitter.com/7KCtRFwkpy — western wall (@westernwall_il) March 8, 2022

During an interview with the Israel Hayom daily (which is owned by Dr. Adelson) Pence said that he believes the Republican Party will win back control of the House of Representatives and Senate in this year’s mid-term elections.

“I believe we’ll win back American and the White House in 2024,” he said, adding, “Anyone at the negotiating table [with Iran] should understand that come 2025, I believe we will have a Republican president, a Republican administration. And if the JCPOA [nuclear deal] finds a way to be resurrected, we will be a part and a voice of a chorus of Americans with the new administration coming into office to end the JCPOA just as quickly as we ended it under the Trump-Pence administration.”

Opposes Revival of JCPOA

Prior to his arrival, Pence told the newspaper that he believes it is “just unconscionable that the American administration is at the same time negotiating at the side of the Russians to restart the Iran nuclear deal.

“It would be bad in a peace time to restarting the nuclear deal. To literally be working with the Russians to achieve some – once again, deeply flawed and dangerous – agreement with the ayatollahs in Iran is just utterly unacceptable.”

The former vice president met with both Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday. Herzog thanked Pence for his “friendship and support and for always standing with Israel.”

Following his meeting with Herzog, Pence met with Bennett. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the two men “discussed the nuclear agreement and its implications, as well as the situation in Ukraine.”