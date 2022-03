Matchmaker, matchmaker, make me a match! Rebbetzin Rachel Tessler Lopatin is a skilled matchmaker who brings people together. If you or someone you know is looking for their soulmate, create a profile on the website, https://www.sawyouatsinai.com/ and Rebbetzin Rachel will do her best to find you a find and catch you a catch! If you have any questions or comments about the podcast, please email atrebbetzins@gmail.com

Advertisement