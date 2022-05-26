Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

Rabbi Pinchas Aryeh Stolper of Brooklyn passed away at age of 90. He worked with Jewish youth for more than 40 years, counseling thousands of children and teens. He was also a prolific writer and editor, expounding on various Torah-related topics in hundreds of articles and books.

Rabbi Stolper received semicha from Yeshiva Rabbi Chaim Berlin in Midwood, Brooklyn. He was a devoted student and close follower of Rabbi Yitzchak Hutner, zt”l, a long-time dean of the yeshiva who was a student of Rabbi Abraham Isaac Kook, Israel’s first Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi.

Rabbi Stolper authored “Sacred Trust: Love, Dating and Marriage: The Jewish View,” “Revelation – What Happened on Sinai?,” and “Chanukah in a New Light: Grandeur, Heroism and Depth,” among other texts. (All are available on Amazon.)

The rabbi founded the National Conference of Synagogue Youth (NCSY), serving as the organization’s National Director for 18 years before taking up a position as Executive Vice President of the Orthodox Union, where he also served for 18 years before returning to his position at NCSY.

Rabbi Stolper is survived by his wife, Rebbetzin Elaine Stolper and two of his three children, Rabbi Akiva Stolper and Rebbetzin Michal Cohen. His other daughter, Mrs. Malkie Kaweblum, predeceased her father.

His funeral will be held Thursday, 9 AM, in the Shomrei Hadass Chapel (39th Street and 14th Avenue, Borough Park), after which the body will be flown to Israel for burial in Jerusalem at the Har Hamenuchot cemetery on Friday.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.