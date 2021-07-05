Photo Credit: Sraya Diamant/Flash90

The compromise deal on the outpost Evyatar that was signed last Wednesday night was followed by the compliant residents evacuating their homes peacefully on Friday around 4 PM. Part of the agreement was that the fifty or so homes will not be demolished. They will remain in place, empty and locked, and a military unit will be permanently stationed at the site, to guard against the hostile Arab neighbors.

Now we learn, courtesy of the Torat Lehima Twitter account, the identity of the IDF boys who currently man the outpost while the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories is busy verifying that there are no serious Arab claims on the land: turns out they are religious soldiers.

Here’s a sweet video of them davening Mincha. Below is their group picture next to the portrait of Yehuda Guetta Hy’d, whose murder at the nearby Tapuah junction was the incentive for reviving the outpost