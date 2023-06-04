Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

MK Simcha Rothman posted a description of Friday’s nights events which we’ve translated below.

Rothman has been tracked followed and harassed by anarchists since his visit to New York. One of the anarchists’ latest violent tools is to physically close to Rothman and then blast his ears with horns and megaphones at high volume.

כזה עוד לא היה.

תיעוד מניו יורק: ח”כ שמחה רוטמן חוטף בכח מגאפון ממפגינה pic.twitter.com/2xZT9SJShA — Josh Breiner (@JoshBreiner) June 3, 2023

Advertisement





From Friday night events in New York:

1. A small group of violent protesters attacked me and my wife as we walked late at night in New York.

2. They blocked our way, stepped on my wife Hana’s leg and cursed, including death wishes.

3. The security guards called the police, we described to them where we were, and we continued walking, ignoring the protesters.

4. At some point the demonstrators realized that we were not emotional about them, then they put a megaphone to our ears (an attack in every sense) and shouted.

5. Both me and the security guards repeatedly told them to stop and stay away and they continued.

6. After all the warnings, I took the megaphone from the demonstrator that she pushed into my ear without touching her of course. After about half a block we reached a place where we could enter and wait for the police.

7. The police escorted me to the hotel, and the incident was over.

וזה מה שקורה אח”כ: אחד המפגינים מנסה לקחת את המגפון בחזרה, המאבטחים מפילים אותו, אחרי בלאגן מסביב ואחרי שרוטמן לדעתי מבין שיכול להסתבך בגלל זה, מחזיר את המגפון. הזיה. pic.twitter.com/e0uGL9gASM — Josh Breiner (@JoshBreiner) June 3, 2023

As an aside, but definitely not as an aside in terms of importance.

1. During Shabbat, and also during my visit on Thursday, the Jewish community here received me with great joy. With respect and appreciation. There is a lot of support and encouragement in promoting the reform, but even the few who do not agree, came and were respected.

2. The violent attackers came from Israel. Just as in Israel they represent a small and violent group, so here too.

3. It is allowed to demonstrate; it is forbidden to physically attack and harass Knesset members.

4. The fact that Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz do not condemn the violent attacks on Knesset members, and even encourage them, indicates more than anything else that they have become opposition to the state.

See you soon at the march for Israel’s 75 years of independence here in New York.