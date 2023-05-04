Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Following his departure from the previous Knesset after failing to make the cut in the Labor party, former minister Omer Bar Lev was appointed to head the board of Angel’s Bakery.

השר לשעבר עמר בר-לב מפגין מול ביתו של הרב גרשון אדלשטיין בן ה-100. pic.twitter.com/HJUOUIsq96 — שילה פריד (@shilofreid) May 4, 2023

Advertisement





But joining the business world hasn’t kept Bar-Lev out of radical leftwing politics. Bar Lev was one of the participants in a protest held outside the home of Rabbi Gershon Edelstein on Thursday morning, and this has outraged the Haredi community. The Haredi community is now demanding that Bar Lev either apologize for his lack of respect towards the centenarian rabbi, or that Angel’s Bakery fire him. The anarchist movement have been targeting Haredim in their dwindling protests today.

Rabbi Edelstein is the Rosh Yeshiva of the Ponevezh Yeshiva and spiritual leader of the Degel Hatorah faction in the UTJ party.

הציבור כועס מאוד, מאות אנשים העלו לסטטוס את הקריאה למחות על כבודו של מנהיג הציבור החרדי ולהפסיק לקנות באנג’ל pic.twitter.com/8HRoCxProW — משה ויסברג (@moshe_nayes) May 4, 2023

There are reports that Haredi consumers have already begun boycotting the bakery, according to VIN News, and that the Mir Yeshiva announced they will stop using Angel’s bakery products.

Angel’s Bakery has not yet responded.