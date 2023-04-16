Photo Credit: Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90

Pinchas Idan, Chairman of the Airports Authority Employees Committee, on March 29 admitted the strike he announced on March 27––which was one of the factors that pushed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to capitulate and suspend the judicial reform––was illegal (Man Who Shut Down Ben Gurion International: Strike Was Illegal).

Idan, who is a member of the Likud party, even suggested to all passengers who had been affected by the strike: “Go to court, file a lawsuit against me and the Histadrut, and whatever they decide, I will accept.”

Now, having been sued at the Likud party’s court, Idan revealed a conversation he had had with Histadrut Chairman Arnon Bar David, just before he shut down the airport. According to Idan, Bar David explicitly stated to him during that conversation that the strike was coordinated with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, and that it was expected to be very short, Kan 11 News reported Sunday morning.

Speaking to Kan 11 reporter Michael Shemesh on March 29, Idan confessed: “I had to respect the chairman of the Histadrut. If I had known it would last a long time, I would have shortened [the strike] to an hour or an hour and a half. I understood that it would be an hour to an hour and a half. We were waiting for the Prime Minister’s press conference, which did not happen.”

Netanyahu’s announcement, which was scheduled for 10 AM on Monday, was delayed from one hour to the next for a full 11 hours until the PM finally appeared before the nation and suspended the legislation.

When Kan 11 reported in real-time that the fix was in and that Netanyahu’s office and the Histadrut were in cahoots, both denied it.

Netanyahu was desperately looking for a ladder on which he could climb down from the impossibly tall tree of his justice minister’s judicial reform. The fact is Netanyahu never asked for the reform, all he wanted was to deny his political enemies––most notably Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara––the ability to declare him incapacitated over his conflict of interest. Once that law had been passed, the PM couldn’t care less for the rest of it.

Netanyahu’s concerns before the Nov. 2022 election included lowering the cost of living, solving the housing crisis, expanding the agreements with Israel’s regional neighbors, dealing with the Iranian threat, and managing the PA and Hamas terrorism. If there were statements regarding changes in the judicial system, they didn’t come from Netanyahu, but from Eli Cohen, the current foreign minister, and those did not foretell overhauling the system, only corrections and adjustments. Cohen was more concerned with the civil service denying Brigadier General (Res.) Gal Hirsch the post of police commissioner than he was with the override clause.

Idan argues in his response to the Likud court, that if he is banned from the Likud, PM Netanyahu and DM Yoav Gallant should also be banned since they both acted contrary to the faction’s decision to vote in favor of the judicial reform by stopping the legislation. Idan claims that he simply wanted to carry out Netanyahu’s instructions.

Netanyahu and Bar David will now have to provide answers to what happened behind the scenes of the wild strike that paralyzed Israel’s economy for a whole day in violation of the law. And should they deny the charges, the Likud court will have to decide who speaks the truth.