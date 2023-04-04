Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Likud Minister Amichai Chikli on Tuesday commented on the conduct of Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron, saying the governor sabotaged Israel’s economy. According to Chikli, “His move was more political than economic. He serves the elites and not the citizens of Israel.”

Two weeks ago, Yaron told CNN that the judicial reform could seriously hurt Israel’s economy.

Advertisement





“I am very sorry for the conduct of the governor of the Bank of Israel,” Chikli told Reshet Bet Radio. “As soon as he went on a foreign network and delivered an angry prophecy about Israel’s economy, he sabotaged it.”

“Economics is mostly psychology,” he explained. “When you come out and say there will be darkness over an abyss – you create an image of the future. The forecast you give is the forecast you make.”