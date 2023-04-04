Photo Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis

The US Central Command announced Monday night that senior ISIS leader Khalid Aydd Ahmad Al Jabouri was killed in a US military strike in Syria. No civilians were killed or injured.

According to the announcement, Al Jabouri planned ISIS attacks in Europe and developed the group’s leadership network. His death will “temporarily disrupt the organization’s ability to plot external attacks.”

CENTCOM forces conducted a unilateral strike in Syria killing an ISIS senior leader responsible for planning attacks into Europe. pic.twitter.com/hwVjqdUTee — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 4, 2023

Last Friday, Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, complained that “provocative actions by units of the US Armed Forces have been recorded in the Al-Hasakah Province. During joint Russian-Turkish patrols, the movement of two patrols conducted by the so-called anti-terrorist coalition was tracked along the non-deconfliction routes near Deiruna-Aga and Saramsak. The Russian side has protested to the coalition.”