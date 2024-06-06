Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

In the middle of Jerusalem Day, the new Labor Party and former IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Yair Golan said in an interview with the Knesset Channel that Israel should disengage from part of the neighborhoods in eastern Jerusalem.

I translated the entire thing and while translating could not forget that this man was blocked from the top IDF job over his 2016 Holocaust Day speech, when he drew a parallel between Nazi Germany in the 1930s and Israel today, articulating: “If there is one thing that is scary in remembering the Holocaust, it is noticing horrific processes which developed in Europe – particularly in Germany – 70, 80, and 90 years ago, and finding remnants of that here among us in the year 2016.”

Advertisement





Man, I’d hate to spend quality time inside this man’s head, but my job is to acquaint the JPress readers with what’s going on in there because he might someday, God forbid, become the nucleus of an anti-Zionist coalition government with Meretz and the Arab Parties.

“If we took the rational approach, logical, truly Zionist, we ourselves would have initiated disengagement from part of the neighborhoods of eastern Jerusalem, which have nothing to do with Jerusalem, and as I pointed out, used to be Arab villages on Jerusalem’s periphery.

“There’s no doubt that it is feasible, I would say, to normalize the situation in Jerusalem. Indeed, we must remember, Israel’s capital today is also the biggest Arab city in the State of Israel. This may come as a surprise to some of our viewers, but this is reality.

“Is this the way we imagined the Capital of the State of Israel, the capital of the Jewish State? I think not, and therefore, those outcries, “This one will divide, and [Shimon] Peres will divide Jerusalem,” and so on.”

I could take or leave Yair Golan’s views on dividing Jerusalem – most Israelis have two parallel notions that coexist in their minds regarding their capital: one, they love their capital and identify with the verse about losing their right arm if they ever forget it; and two, they avoid visiting Jerusalem as best they can because, you know, it’s a city that was designed for maybe 100,000 residents, and today boasts one million. This is why the Prophet Zechariah (C.14) promises major renovations in Jerusalem when Moshiach arrives, the kinds of renovations only God can carry out (And on that day His feet will stand on the Mount of Olives, which faces Jerusalem on the east. And the Mount of Olives shall be split in two, from east to west, making a very large valley. Half of the mountain shall move toward the north, and half of it toward the south.”

And then, finally, we’ll have ample parking space in Jerusalem!

But, dividing Jerusalem aside, do you get the amount of racism this wannabe Marxist is packing? He is troubled by the fact that about 32% of Jerusalem’s residents are Arabs, and cries out, “Is this the way we imagined the Capital of the State of Israel, the capital of the Jewish State?”

Just imagine if Otzma Yehudit Chairman and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir were to say that there are too many Arabs in Jerusalem…