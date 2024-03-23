Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore / Flickr / SA2.0

Jeremy Boreing, co-founder and co-CEO of The Daily Wire, announced on Friday that the Nashville-based conservative media company’s relationship with far-right, firebrand podcaster Candace Owens has “ended.”

Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) March 22, 2024

Owens, who drew criticism for “liking” a March 13 post on social media suggesting that Shmuley Boteach is “drunk on Christian blood,” wrote on Friday: “The rumors are true—I am finally free.”

The Daily Wire, which publishes podcasts, documentaries, television shows and films, in addition to reporting, didn’t say why it and Owens parted.

Owens was “fired” due to what Daily Wire brass saw as promoting Jew-hatred, TMZ reported, citing a source “with direct knowledge.”

Since Hamas’s Oct. 7 terror attack, Owens has often posted anti-Israel statements, despite having previously supported Israel.

“Amazingly, not a single elected Democrat is here to celebrate this historic event in Jerusalem, a bonafide signal that they do not stand with Israel,” she posted from Israel on May 14, 2018, the day that the U.S. Embassy opened in Jerusalem. “This snub will not soon be forgotten—not in America or abroad.”

Some two months later, Owens wrote that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) “is programmed to hate Israel, and she has no idea why.”

By May 16, 2021, Owens was posting, “I want to comment on the Israel-Palestine conflict but I don’t feel like being referred to as supporting genocide or antisemitic by the intellectual heavyweights on either side. Politics disallows for an honest discussion.”

Owens wrote on Nov. 3, “No government anywhere has a right to commit a genocide, ever. There is no justification for a genocide. I can’t believe this even needs to be said or is even considered the least bit controversial to state.”

When others accused her of posting an anti-Israel tweet, Owens wrote, “What’s amazing about this is that I did not name any country in this tweet. I simply stated that genocide is wrong—always. This is not a controversial stance. Interesting how you interpreted it.”

“Good riddance to bad (antisemitic) rubbish,” Arsen Ostrovsky, a human rights attorney and CEO of the International Legal Forum, wrote of Owens and Daily Wire parting ways.

“Such virulent, vile, vomit-inducing and dangerous antisemitism has no place in the American discourse,” Boteach wrote. “On the eve of Purim, the queen of American antisemite Candace Owens has faced the consequences of gross defamation and incitement against the Jewish people.”