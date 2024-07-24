Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore / Flickr / SA2.0

Candace Owens, a podcaster with a history of antisemitic remarks who “parted ways” with The Daily Wire in March, is no longer going to speak at a Bitcoin conference where Donald Trump Jr. will deliver the keynote address, according to Jewish Insider.

Mark Mellman, president and CEO of Democratic Majority for Israel, stated that the former president’s son appearing with the “vicious antisemite” Owens at the Nashville event “betrays the Trump campaign’s desperate attempt to attract far-right support by appealing to an antisemitic, anti-democratic and extremist forces.”

Prior to Owens being dropped from the event, Rep. Ritchie Torres wrote that Owens “recently suggested that the real victims of World War II were not the Jews but the Germans, and the real villains not the axis but the allies.”

Owens, who was let go from The Daily Wire in March over anti-Jewish rhetoric, dipped her toe into antisemitic waters earlier this month.

She called the torturous Nazi “experiments” on Jewish and other prisoners during World War II and the Holocaust “bizarre propaganda.”

Owens said that “some of the stories, by the way, sound completely absurd.”

Mentioning an account of humans cut in half, Owens asked: “Why would you do that?” She then quipped: “Literally, even if you’re the most evil person in the world, that’s a tremendous waste of time and supplies.”

Following a backlash, Owens claimed that Zionists “have polluted American minds to believe that we must defend Israel out of morality and the evils of the Holocaust.”

JNS sought comment from the Trump campaign. Donald Trump Jr. was reportedly listed as a speaker prior to Owens’s name being listed.

