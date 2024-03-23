Photo Credit: Wikimedia / or JuliánAlejandroS

President Isaac Herzog expressed condolences to Russia on behalf of the State of Israel on Saturday, condemning a massive terror attack on a Moscow concert hall at around 8 pm Friday night that left 133 dead and more than 140 wounded.

Some 6,200 people were gathered at the Crocus City Hall concert hall for a rock concert by the band Picnic when the massacre began.

NOTE: Graphic video of the shooting.



The Islamic State terrorist organization based in Iran and Afghanistan, ISIS-K, claimed responsibility for the attack on the sold-out Crocus City Hall in an announcement by the group on Telegram that included an image of four masked men the group said were involved in the incident.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address the attackers tried to flee to Ukraine after carrying out the massacre. Andriy Yusov, A spokesperson for Ukraine’s military intelligence denied the claim, telling the BBC that such a move “would suggest they were stupid or suicidal.”

Russian security personnel captured four gunmen. A total of 11 people were detained in connection with the attack.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the barbaric terrorist attack perpetrated in Moscow last night,” Herzog said in a statement.

“I spoke with the Russian Ambassador to Israel to convey – on behalf of the Israeli people – my condolences to the families of the victims, to the Russian people and its leadership for the terrible loss of life, and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.

“I emphasized that terrorism of any kind, especially jihadist terror, indiscriminately targets all peoples, of all beliefs and religions, while sowing fear and destruction. Fighting terrorism is a major international challenge, and the countries of the world must firmly fight it together.”

The Russian Investigative Committee said that the attackers set fire to sections of the concert hall, using flammable liquid. Those who died were killed by gunshots and were poisoned by combustion products, the BBC reported.