Photo Credit: Janne Räkköläinen

Natasha Frost, a reporter for The New York Times, committed a serious breach of trust by leaking sensitive information from a private WhatsApp group for Jewish businesspeople. This group had been formed in response to the horrific Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. In an alarming act of betrayal, Frost downloaded and shared 900 pages of private content from the group, leading to a devastating wave of doxing and harassment (H/T Ian Segal).

Doxing involves publicly revealing personally identifiable information about an individual or organization, typically on the Internet and without their consent. The term traditionally encompasses both the gathering of such information from public sources, like databases and social media platforms (such as Facebook) and the release of private information that has been acquired through illegal or unethical means.

Advertisement





As a result of Frost’s actions, innocent people were exposed to the aggression of pro-Hamas activists, who quickly used the leaked information to target them. Group members found their personal details—names, photographs, and job titles—spread across the internet, leading to chilling threats, harassment, and even physical attacks. One man, Joshua Moshe, had to flee his home with his family after receiving threats against his young child, and his business was vandalized in the wake of Frost’s recklessness.

She should go to jail for this. Here’s a reminder of what #NatashaFrost looks like. One would think that she learned her lesson. I say pay attention should you notice that she follows you on other social media outlets. pic.twitter.com/yWQTKju0cQ — ?️Minimalist Lipivore (@MLipivore) August 17, 2024

Frost’s attempts to distance herself from the consequences of her actions have been widely criticized as disgraceful. Though she claimed to be ignorant and shocked by the outcomes, her apologies appear insincere. Her reckless decision has had severe real-world consequences, endangering many lives.

A Times spokeswoman told The Wall Street Journal that the company reviewed the matter and took “appropriate action” against Natasha Frost. “It has been brought to our attention that a New York Times reporter inappropriately shared information with the subject of a story to assist the individual in a private matter, a clear violation of our ethics,” the spokeswoman said. “This was done without the knowledge or approval of The Times.”

Frost, who continues to work for the Times, despite the alleged disciplining, issued a statement saying: “I shared this document with one individual. Its subsequent dissemination and misuse happened entirely without my knowledge or consent. I was shocked by these events, which put me and many others at terrible risk. I deeply regret my decision.”

Despite the WhatsApp group administrator’s stated intention to avoid political debates, members occasionally engaged in advocacy. This included discussions on how to address comments made by pro-Hamas activists that group members perceived as antisemitic, sometimes by contacting the individuals’ employers or publishers.

In December 2023, some group members shared information about challenging the objectivity of Antoinette Lattouf, a writer scheduled for a brief hosting stint on an Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) radio morning show. A separate WhatsApp group for Jewish lawyers participated in a similar effort.

The ABC subsequently shortened Lattouf’s engagement. In January, Frost co-authored an article examining the internal conflicts surrounding this decision. Lattouf has claimed her termination was unlawful, while the ABC stated that her social media activity “had not complied with a direction,” an assertion Lattouf contested.

On her NY Times bio page, Natasha Frost described her journalistic ethics thusly:

I strive for accuracy, fairness, and neutrality in my reporting. All Times journalists are committed to upholding the standards of integrity outlined in our Ethical Journalism Handbook. I do not participate in politics and I am always careful to identify myself as a reporter for The Times in news-related conversations.

Not.

Share this article on WhatsApp: