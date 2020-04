A family of wild pigs, including numerous young piglets, took advantage of the complete absence of visitors at the Hula Nature Reserve to stroll freely around and in the water and run through the thick brush.

As of March 18, 2020, all nature reserves and national parks, including campgrounds and beaches, have been closed to the public until further notice.

Advertisement



The pigs can stay.

Video credit: Mohana Nasser, the Nature and Parks Authority.