Jordanian King Abdullah and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas visited Cairo on Tuesday for a meeting with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The Palestinian-Israeli conflict is expected to dominate the agenda, The National, based in the United Arab Emirates, reported. The three men last met in June in Cairo.

According to Egyptian officials, the new Israeli government’s announced desire to allow Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria to grow will be discussed at the meeting on Tuesday. They will also discuss ways for reconciliation between Fatah, led by Abbas, and the terrorist group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the Israel Police on Tuesday described as “fake news” reports that the Jordanian ambassador to Israel was prevented from ascending the Temple Mount.

According to police, Ghassan Majali attempted to visit the site on Tuesday without prior coordination and was not immediately recognized by officers, causing a “very small” delay while authorities looked into the matter. He then left in anger and later returned and visited the holy site.

Separately, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Tuesday said countries should focus their energies on stopping rampant incitement by the Palestinian Authority that leads to terrorism.

The comment came after more than 90 countries signed a letter, published on Monday, demanding the immediate reversal of Israel’s punitive measures against the P.A.