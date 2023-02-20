Photo Credit: Elbit Systems

Israeli military technology will be on display at the Abu Dhabi IDEX 2023 military exhibition, which begins on Monday.

The bi-annual show, the largest in the United Arab Emirates, brings together leading figures in the aviation industry with the business, defense and government sectors to strike deals and explore areas of cooperation among the pavilions where businesses showcase their products.

This year’s show will feature 1,350 exhibitors from 65 countries at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Elbit Systems, the Haifa-based defense contractor, will be featuring its guided rocket and missile systems, unmanned aerial systems including the Hermes, Skylark and Skystriker drones, training and simulation programs, and other electronic warfare systems.

“We are honored, to participate in this leading defense exhibition which is marking its thirtieth edition,” said Elbit President and CEO Bezhalel Machlis. “We see the growing regional cooperation as a fertile ecosystem for delving into strategic partnerships with our local partners across a wide range of areas.”

In September, Israel and the Emirates agreed on their first known arms sale, a SPYDER air defense system produced by the Haifa-based Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.