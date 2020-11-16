Photo Credit: Hudson Institute via Wikimedia Commons

The Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security announced on Sunday that it will be cooperating with the TRENDS Research and Advisory of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on several key programs seeking “to bring about a better understanding of the Middle East.”

The two think tanks signed a formal memorandum of understanding and cooperation on Oct. 6, and have since begun to flesh out the research partnership.

Advertisement



The collaboration is expected to include the monitoring of radical Islam, Turkish encroachment, Iranian influence and other regional crises, JISS said on its website.

“This focused policy-relevant cooperation is based on the vision of the ‘Abraham Accords’ for a bright future of Arab-Israeli cooperation in the region,” JISS President professor Efraim Inbar said.

“We hope to develop robust policy recommendations for greater stability and better national security in the region, which we share,” added TRENDS head Mohammed Abdullah al-Ali added. “Our common goal is solidifying the peace in the region.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.