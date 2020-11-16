Photo Credit: YouTube

If you’re into anti-Semitic revisionist history, or just the latest in Replacement theology and cultural appropriation, Georgia’s Democratic candidate for Senate Rev. Raphael Warnock has a great one for you. It was previously exposed that Warnock accused Israel of shooting non-violent, unarmed Arab protesters like animals, and signed off on an anti-Semitic document accusing Israel of war crimes and comparing Israel to Apartheid South Africa.

After that information was exposed, Warnock penned an editorial denying that he believes Israel is an apartheid state and that he condemns BDS.

In Warnock’s latest sermons that have come to light (skip past the part where he appears to be preaching Marxism), Warnock enters the anti-Semitic world of historical anachronism and revisionism, and we can throw in cultural appropriation for good measure.

Warnock repeatedly declares Jesus to have been a “poor Palestinian prophet” and a “Palestinian peasant.” This is not a one-time accident.

Exclusive Video: Georgia Senate Candidate @ReverendWarnock preaches Marxism, calls Jesus a “poor Palestinian prophet.” pic.twitter.com/6vtfSCTYbX — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 15, 2020

Except, at that time, the Land of Israel where Jesus lived was then called Judea and not Palestine. Roman Emperor Hadrian didn’t rename the Jewish country to Palestine (named after the foreign invaders that plagued Israel) until after the suppression of the Bar Kochva revolt against the Roman occupiers, in 135 C.E., long after Jesus died.

Which makes Warnock’s repeated claim that Jesus was a “Palestinian” an anachronism.

And since Jesus was a Jew, just pile onto that some plain old historical revisionism and cultural appropriation.

The preacher doesn’t even know his own scriptures, instead he is channeling arch-terrorist Yasser Arafat who first crowned Jesus as the first Palestinian martyr, a lie further perpetuated by the likes of no less than Linda Sarsour and Ilhan Omar.

Warnock is running against Senator Kelly Loeffler (R) in the upcoming Georgia runoff election for Senate.