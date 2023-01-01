Photo Credit: Koby Gideon / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates this month for the first foreign trip of his new administration.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan repeated his invitation for Netanyahu and his wife to make an official visit to the UAE. Al Nahyan extended the invitation during a phone call this weekend to congratulate the prime minister on forming his sixth government.

Advertisement







The two leaders agreed that the visit would take place soon, according to a communique from the prime minister’s office.

Although the UAE signed the historic Abraham Accords during Netanyahu’s previous government, the prime minister did not have the opportunity to visit Abu Dhabi and Dubai at the time, due to

a delay by Jordan in approving his flight path over the Hashemite kingdom.