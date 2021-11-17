Photo Credit: Maj. Ofer via Wikimedia Commons

Mira Resnick, a deputy U.S. assistant secretary of state, said on Tuesday that the United States plans to go ahead with the sale of 50 F-35 advanced fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates.

“We continue consulting with Emirati officials to ensure we have unmistakable, clear mutual understanding with respect to Emirati obligations and actions before, during and after delivery,” said Resnick, reported Reuters.

Still, the United States has expressed concern because of the UAE’s relationship with China and its use of Huawei 5G technology in the country; as such, the sale has slowed.

The Trump administration included the sale of F-35 jets to the UAE as part of the Abraham Accords, the agreement signed in September 2020 to normalize relations with Israel.