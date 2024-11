Photo Credit: TSGT KEVIN J. GRUENWALD, USAF / Public Domain

Israel has struck a target in Southern Lebanon in response to a ceasefire violation by Hezbollah, according to the Israel Defense Forces spokesperson statement, on Thursday.

A short time ago, Israel identified terrorist activity at a Hezbollah facility in southern Lebanon containing medium-range rockets, according to the statement.

In response, the threat was neutralized through an airstrike by a fighter jet.

