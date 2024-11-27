Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

Hezbollah breached the ceasefire just hours after the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire took effect, Israeli forces identified several Hezbollah vehicles in Lebanese territory with suspects in a no-go zone, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday morning.

“The forces fired to prevent them from reaching the zone, and the suspects moved away,” the IDF said. “The Air Force is prepared to operate throughout Lebanon and the air defense system is on high alert. As of this time, there is no change in the Home Front Command’s instructions.”

Advertisement





The spokesperson for the Minister of Defense Katz said, “In light of the entry of Hezbollah members into the village of Kila, Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF to act firmly and without compromise against such phenomena. Any person identified as Hezbollah who approaches the areas restricted from entering must be arrested, and if they endanger IDF forces, they must be targeted.” Kila is west of Metulla.

Meanwhile, residents of southern Lebanon began returning to their homes, or what was once their homes, on Wednesday morning, prompting Israeli warnings not to do so until the army withdraws from Lebanon.

“The IDF remains deployed in its positions inside southern Lebanon,” tweeted Col. Avichay Adraee, the Israel Defense Force’s Arabic-language spokesperson. “You are prohibited from heading towards the villages that the IDF has ordered to be evacuated or towards IDF forces in the area. For your safety and the safety of your family members, refrain from moving to the area. We will inform you when it is safe to return home.”

The two-month ceasefire went into effect at 4:00 AM.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hezbollah is supposed to withdraw its armed presence from areas of southern Lebanon south of the Litani River. Israeli forces will also withdraw from southern Lebanon in stages. The Lebanese Armed Forces is to be deployed in southern Lebanon including along the 120 km border with Israel, as will monitors from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. The Lebanese army (which is significantly infiltrated by Hezbollah) has not yet been deployed southward.

After the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, Hezbollah began launching rockets and launching drones at northern Israel communities daily. More than 68,000 residents of northern Israel are displaced from their homes. Hezbollah leaders have repeatedly said they would continue the attacks to prevent Israelis from returning to their homes.

According to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War, Hezbollah is forbidden from operating in southern Lebanon south of the Litani River.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 97 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.

JewishPress.com News Desk contributed to this report.

Share this article on WhatsApp: