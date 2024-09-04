Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense (MOD)
Iron Dome aerial defense system in action.

Hezbollah has fired 65 rockets at northern Israel in the past hour, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday afternoon.

Alerts were sounded in Kiryat Shmona, Kibbutz Malkia, Moshav Ramot Naftali and Moshav Beit Hillel.

One home in Kiryat Shmona was hit. Other rockets fell in open areas or were intercepted.

Fires broke out in the areas of Tel Hai and Moshav Dishon. Fire brigades are on the scene. A few people were reported wounded in Moshav Dishon

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the barrage.

The IDF is attacking the launch sites.

TPS / Tazpit News Agency
TPS - The Tazpit News Agency provides news from Israel.

