Hezbollah has fired 65 rockets at northern Israel in the past hour, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday afternoon.

?Approx. 65 projectiles were fired from Lebanese territory crossing into northern Israel. In response, the IDF is currently striking Hezbollah terrorist targets in southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/iDpSTAwWIx — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 4, 2024

Alerts were sounded in Kiryat Shmona, Kibbutz Malkia, Moshav Ramot Naftali and Moshav Beit Hillel.

One home in Kiryat Shmona was hit. Other rockets fell in open areas or were intercepted.

Fires broke out in the areas of Tel Hai and Moshav Dishon. Fire brigades are on the scene. A few people were reported wounded in Moshav Dishon

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the barrage.

The IDF is attacking the launch sites.

