The IDF spokesman on Sunday announced that on Saturday, “the IDF eliminated the terrorist Nabil Kaouk, the commander of Hezbollah’s Preventive Security Unit and a member of Hezbollah’s Central Council. Air Force fighter jets, under the precise direction of military intelligence, attacked and eliminated the terrorist Nabil Kaouk. The terrorist Kaouk was considered to be close to the top of the terrorist organization Hezbollah, and was directly involved in promoting terrorist plots against the State of Israel and its citizens, even in the last few days.”

? #لبنان ، تشير التقارير إلى أن الهدف الإسرائيلي في الضاحية الجنوبية هو، نبيل قاووق، نائب عضو المجلس التنفيذي لـ #حزب_الله والقائد السابق لألوية الجنوب. pic.twitter.com/g0p0lOYVbs — فيصل الحمد Faisal (@ah64faisal) September 28, 2024

According to The Telegraph, Kaouk was identified as a possible successor to Nasrallah due to his significant involvement in military operations against Israel. He formerly held the position of military commander for the organization in southern Lebanon. In 2020, the United States imposed sanctions on him.

انالله و اناالیه راجعون… ?? فرمانده مجاهد شیخ نبیل قاووق از اعضای

شورای مرکزی حزب‌الله بود که در حمله به

بیروت به شهادت رسید. pic.twitter.com/vFTnFabbg5 — ? کمیل | ?? KOMEYL (@komeyll_ir) September 29, 2024

According to the IDF announcement, Kaouk joined Hezbollah in the 1980s and was considered a great authority in his field. In the past, he served as deputy in charge of the southern region on behalf of the executive council, responsible for the southern region and vice chairman of the executive council.

Kaouk often appeared in the media, representing Hezbollah before the Shiite population and expressing himself in political, military, and strategic fields.

