Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a blunt warning Sunday afternoon to Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut and his patron, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“What happened [in the early morning hours] is not the end of the story,” he said.

Speaking at the start of the government cabinet meeting, held this week in the IDF’s Kirya headquarters in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu made it clear the IDF is ready to “change the situation” for residents in northern Israel.



“What happened today is not the end of the story,” Netanyahu said when he started the government cabinet meeting.

“Hezbollah tried to attack the State of Israel with rockets and drones early this morning. We instructed the IDF to carry out a massive preemptive strike to remove the threat.

“The IDF destroyed thousands of rockets, thousands of short-range rockets, and they were all intended to harm our citizens and our forces in the Galilee.

“In addition, the IDF intercepted all the drones that Hezbollah launched at a strategic target in the center of the country.

“We are hitting Hezbollah with surprising, crushing blows. Three weeks ago we eliminated its chief of staff, and today we foiled its attack plan.

“Nasrallah in Beirut and Khamenei in Tehran need to know that this is an additional step in changing the situation in the north, and returning our residents securely to their homes.

“And I reiterate: This is not the end of the story.”

Several hours earlier, the security cabinet met in the Kirya as well. In a statement opening that meeting, Netanyahu urged Israelis to pay attention to the instructions of Home Front Command.



“Early this morning, we identified Hezbollah preparing to attack Israel. In coordination with the Defense Minister and the Chief of Staff, we instructed the IDF to take preemptive action to eliminate the threat,” Netanyahu said.

“I ask you, the citizens of Israel, to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command. We are determined to do everything necessary to protect our country, safely return the northern residents to their homes, and uphold a simple principle: anyone who attacks us, we will strike back.”

