Photo Credit: Hezbollah Press Office

The head of Iran’s proxy terror group in Lebanon, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, has been taken to the intensive care unit in a Beirut hospital, according to a report on Sunday by Israel’s Channel 12 News.

The Iranian proxy chief was reportedly admitted to the Great Prophet Hospital in Beirut.

The terror chief reportedly suffered a stroke, according to reports from Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

Nasrallah had cancelled a planned speech on Friday, with Hezbollah announcing in local media that he was ill with influenza, but that report was contradicted in Saudi media.

According to Saudi journalist Hussein al-Gawi, Nasrallah in fact suffered a second stroke, and was not ill with the flu.

Nasrallah’s son said that Israeli reports that his father in unconscious are untrue and that he spoke with him this evening, according to a report by Abu Ali Express.

This is a developing story.