Photo Credit: Major Ofer, Israeli Air Force

In a rare mid-air interdiction, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) on Saturday compelled an Iranian transport plane carrying aid to Syria to reverse its course, according to journalist Yossi Yehoshua and a report in Kipa. Israeli fighter jets tracked the aircraft as it flew toward Syria, ultimately forcing it to return to Iran.

It is unknown what kind of “aid” the plane was transporting, but it’s suspected that it was carrying weapons for Hezbollah.

A similar incident was previously reported in Lebanese airspace involving an Iranian transport plane.

Iran is the sponsor of all the major terror organizations that have been attacking Israel. It regularly transports advanced weapons and missiles to Lebanon, sometimes via Syria. With the emasculation of Hezbollah in Lebanon and near destruction of Hamas in Gaza, Iran finds itself without many of the proxies it has used to target Israel.

