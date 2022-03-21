Photo Credit: Fars News via Wikimedia
Shahed 129 UAV on display at a defesce exhibition in Tehran, Jan. 30, 2019.

A report in Iran International in February stated that the US shot down two Iranian drones over Iraq and that the drones were sent to explode in Israel.

Om Monday, Israeli defense sources released for publication, confirmation that Iran sent two drones to attack Israel on February 14, 2022, and they were shot down by a US fighter jet over Iraq. The drones were meant to explode in Israel.

This report introduces additional context to the other recent report that Israel attacked and destroyed hundreds of Iranian drones inside Iran.

