Photo Credit: Fars News via Wikimedia

A report in Iran International in February stated that the US shot down two Iranian drones over Iraq and that the drones were sent to explode in Israel.

Om Monday, Israeli defense sources released for publication, confirmation that Iran sent two drones to attack Israel on February 14, 2022, and they were shot down by a US fighter jet over Iraq. The drones were meant to explode in Israel.

הותר לפרסום: שני המל”טים ששוגרו מאיראן ב14/2 והופלו ע”י מטוס קרב אמריקני מעל עירק – אכן היו מיועדים להתפוצץ בשטח ישראל https://t.co/3DzU79Ye6U — רועי שרון Roy Sharon (@roysharon11) March 21, 2022

Advertisement



This report introduces additional context to the other recent report that Israel attacked and destroyed hundreds of Iranian drones inside Iran.