Photo Credit: Islamic Republic News Agency Twitter

Iran on Tuesday revealed what it claimed was the regime’s first hypersonic missile, according to official Iranian media.

The “Fattah” missile was presented at a morning ceremony attended by Iranian President Ebrahim Rahisi, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander-in-Chief Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami and other top officials, IRNA reported.

The domestically-developed hypersonic missile "Fattah", #Iran IRGC's most recent achievement, was unveiled on Tuesday morning (June 6) in the presence of President Ebrahim Raisi. pic.twitter.com/wzwUTRR3ez — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) June 6, 2023

The missile has a range of 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) and a maximum speed of Mach 13-15, according to the report.

“This missile targets the enemy’s anti-missile systems and is a big generational leap in the missile field,” said Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Force.

In November, Hajizadeh claimed that Tehran had developed a hypersonic missile that could reach Israel in 400 seconds (just under 7 minutes). Iran’s Sobh-e-Sadegh newspaper published the threat in Hebrew on its front page.

Last month, Iran presented to the world a new ballistic missile with a range of 2,000 kilometers (around 1,240 miles) and capable of carrying a 1,500 kilogram (approximately 3,300 pound) warhead.

The fourth-generation Khorramshahr-class missile is Iran’s longest-range projectile to date and is capable of reaching Israel.

The regime in Tehran has repeatedly threatened Israel, including Raisi in May warning that the Jewish state would be destroyed if its military launched a direct strike against his country.