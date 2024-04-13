Photo Credit: Ariel Hermoni / Israel Ministry of Defense

The Israeli government, the military and Home Front Command are tightening up the defenses and preparing the civilian population for the likelihood of war with Iran in the coming days.

Planned Attack by Iran and its Proxies

“We are closely monitoring a planned attack by Iran and its proxies against the State of Israel. In recent days we have strengthened our defensive and offensive array and we are determined to take any measures required to defend the citizens of the State of Israel,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a somber statement on Saturday night.

“We have added new capabilities – on land, in the air, at sea, in our intelligence directorate, within the State of Israel and together with our partners, led by the United States.

Iran is a terrorist state – the world is seeing this now more than ever.

We are determined to defend our citizens against this terrorism, and we will know how to respond to it.

“I ask the citizens of Israel to follow the instructions published by the IDF and the Homefront Command,” Gallant emphasized.

Home Front Command Closes Schools, Issues Instructions

“Following a situational assessment, it was determined that as of 11 pm (IST) Saturday night, changes will be made to the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines,” said a notice posted on social media and flashed to Israelis across the country.

“As part of the changes, it was decided to prohibit educational activities across Israel. In green areas, gatherings will be limited to 1,000 people.”

“The instructions published by the Home Front Command in the official means of distribution should continue to be followed. The full instructions are updated on the national emergency portal and the Home Front Command application,” Home Front Command added.

Foreign Minister Postpones Diplomatic Visit to Europe

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued a statement Saturday night, saying Foreign Minister Israel Katz had postponed his diplomatic visit tomorrow to Hungary and Austria due to the security situation.

“The visit, which includes a number of political meetings with the President of Hungary, the Chancellor of Austria and the Foreign Ministers of Hungary and Austria, accompanied by the families of the abductees, has been postponed until further notice,” the ministry said.