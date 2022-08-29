Photo Credit: Amos Ben Gershom / GPO

Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters following a security briefing on Monday with caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid that he is “even more concerned” that he was before about the issue of Iran’s nuclear program.

יש לי מסר ברור לאייתולות בטהרן: ב-1 בנובמבר נביא לישראל הנהגה חזקה ותקיפה שתבטיח שעם הסכם ובלי הסכם לעולם לא יהיה לאיראן נשק גרעיני. pic.twitter.com/5hjag2jCnP — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) August 29, 2022

“We will support any strong public stance against the nuclear agreement,” Netanyahu said. “Unfortunately, I don’t see such a public position.

“Lapid and [Defense Minister Benny] Gantz fell asleep on guard duty, the Biden Administration is rushing to what the head of the Mossad rightly calls a ‘disaster’ and they do nothing,” he said.

Mossad director David Barnea had already expressed his opposition to the impending nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, last week, both publicly and in a meeting with Lapid.

Barnea held an intelligence briefing on Thursday with the prime minister, where it was decided to step up the attack on the emerging nuclear deal with Iran.

“It’s a bad agreement that gives Iran a license to create a bomb,” he said, warning that the “Mossad is committed to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, and so it will be. The agreement does not apply to Israel and neither does it limit its freedom to continue to act.”

Lapid’s security briefing on Monday with Netanyahu focused primarily on the impending nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers, and included a discussion of the diplomatic and security activities Israel is conducting in its attempt to change the outcome of the talks, as well as other national security issues.

“On issues of national security there is no opposition and coalition in Israel,” Lapid said in a tweeted statement prior to the meeting. “Israel is strong and will work together to safeguard our security interests against anyone who tries to harm us.”

Barnea is heading to Washington this week in another effort to prevent the US from signing a revived nuclear deal with Iran. He is scheduled to appear before the US Senate Intelligence Committee, according to Ynet.