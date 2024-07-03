Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

In an article titled “Biden’s Lapses Are Said to Be Increasingly Common and Worrisome,” the New York Times on Tuesday noted that “People who have spent time with President Biden over the last few months or so said the lapses appear to have grown more frequent, more pronounced and, after Thursday’s debate, more worrisome.”

Recent instances of apparent confusion have raised concerns among advisors and supporters. During a D-Day commemoration in France on June 6, he seemed disoriented at times. The following day, in a meeting with Ukraine’s president, he inaccurately described the purpose of a new military assistance package for Ukraine.

On June 10, at an early Juneteenth celebration, he appeared to lose his train of thought momentarily. Later, on June 18, during an immigration event, his unusually quiet voice and brief difficulty recalling the name of his homeland security secretary unsettled some allies present. They exchanged worried glances and later described themselves as deeply concerned. However, he regained his composure and successfully named Alejandro N. Mayorkas.

However, according to the same report, the part that Israeli media snatched and turned into a standalone story, when it came to pushing back PM Netanyahu following the April 13 attack on Israel, Joe was coherent, decisive, and mean.

According to the Times, officials present in the Situation Room during Iran’s missile and drone assault on Israel described a president in full control. They recounted Biden’s firm phone conversation with Netanyahu, urging him to avoid retaliatory actions that could further destabilize the Middle East.

“Let me be absolutely clear,” Biden stated. “If you launch a major attack on Iran, you’ll be on your own.”

Netanyahu strongly objected, arguing for the necessity of a comparable response to prevent future attacks. Biden responded assertively, “If you do this, I’m out.”

The officials noted that ultimately, Netanyahu reduced the scale of his retaliation.

The Times’ account draws from conversations with current and former White House staff, political advisors, administration officials, foreign diplomats, domestic allies, and financial supporters who interacted with Biden recently. These interactions ranged from brief encounters to more extensive meetings. Most sources requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the topic.

So, there you have it: President Joe Biden is a frail and confused 81-year-old – until you show him Bibi.

Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Don’t replace Biden on the Democratic ticket, just make sure he has a phone call with Bibi before each public appearance.

I’ve been saying for years that Israel should bottle Bibbi – better now than never.

