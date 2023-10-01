Photo Credit: SANA

Media outlets affiliated with the opposition in Syria reported overnight Sunday on an Israeli attack in the town of Al-Dimas, northwest of Damascus.

The Syrian website Voice of the Capital reported that the attack was aimed at an Iranian arms shipment that was going to be transferred to Lebanese territory.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported three explosions that took place in Damascus’s western suburb. As of now, Syrian officials have not commented on the reports.

A Canadian peacekeeping aircraft crashed after being shot down by three Syrian surface-to-air missiles on August 9, 1974 in Al-Dimas.