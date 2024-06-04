Photo Credit: Arab networks screenshot

According to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps news agency Tasnim, the Israeli air attack on pro-Iran militias near Aleppo in Syria on Monday (12 Iranian Militiamen Killed in Israeli Attack near Aleppo, Syria) also killed General Saeed Abyar, a Revolutionary Guard “advisor.”

Abyar was the first Iranian official the IDF has killed since Iran’s 300+ missile attack on Israel on April 13.

The opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that “12 members of pro-Iranian militias of Syrian and non-Syrian nationalities” were killed (a preliminary toll), as a result of “an Israeli air strike on a site in the town of Hayyan in the northern countryside of Aleppo, where the targeting resulted in successive explosions in the copper factory in the area.”

The Syrian Observatory indicated that “successive strong explosions occurred in the town of Hayyan in the northern countryside of Aleppo, resulting from a missile targeting of the copper factory, as the town is controlled by Iranian militias of Syrian and non-Syrian nationalities, while ambulances and fire brigades rushed to the area to put out the fires and transport injured people.”