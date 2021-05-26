Photo Credit: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei / Twitter

This won’t take long – as long as it takes to embed two tweets by the supreme leader, yada yada, Khamenei, on May 24. It is probably a whole lot more violent and vile than most tweets, but somehow the folks who run the service believe it’s OK to advocate the murder of Jews, as long as you call it “the contamination of the usurpers.”

In addition to embedding, I’ll copy here the actual text of the great spiritual leader, just in case Twitter would discover its moral compass and delete them (if not the account, as they did to a certain former US president):

My Mujahid brother, Mr. Ismail Haniyeh (who has been honored by God),

Salam Alaykum

I have received your letter where you elaborated on Palestine’s recent Jihad. Your resistance is resistance against oppression, unbelief and arrogance & it brings the Almighty God’s pleasure.

2:00 PM · May 24, 2021

My Mujahid brother, Mr. Ismail Haniyeh (who has been honored by God), Salam Alaykum

I have received your letter where you elaborated on Palestine’s recent Jihad. Your resistance is resistance against oppression, unbelief and arrogance & it brings the Almighty God’s pleasure. 1/2 — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 24, 2021

Advertisement



Your fight against oppression is a manifestation of the verse, “If you aid God’s cause, He will aid you & strengthen your steps.” By God’s Power, you will be victorious & purify the #HolyLand from the contamination of the usurpers, God willing.2/2

Your brother,

Sayyid Ali Khamenei

2:14 PM · May 24, 2021

Your fight against oppression is a manifestation of the verse, “If you aid God’s cause, He will aid you & strengthen your steps.” By God’s Power, you will be victorious &purify the #HolyLand from the contamination of the usurpers, God willing.2/2

Your brother,

Sayyid Ali Khamenei — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 24, 2021

That’s it. Now flag the man.