Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Some Good News, Some Not So Good

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill to establish a statewide voucher program that would provide school choice as a viable alternative to public education (Cover story, March 31). This initiative is a true game changer. The public education system in America is one of the key mechanisms by which the “leaders” of education have been allowed to indoctrinate our youth with an atheistic, communistic worldview. The teachers’ unions are strong. They won’t give up power or change their curricula easily. However, the road to real change in education can be short-circuited by enabling the privatization of education for both religious and secular schools.

There was more good news, as the New York Supreme Court removed the threat to the religious convictions of yeshivot (and religious schools of all faiths) by assigning the responsibility for the education of children to parents (“NY Yeshivas and Parents Victorious in Supreme Court Case,” March 31).

These two hallmark actions will hopefully spark a nationwide movement to privatize education. With the government out of the way, there could be a return to textbooks and curricula that present a balanced view of history, presenting the good and the bad along with an appreciation for the biblical morality that has always been the foundation of foundations for American “exceptionalism.”

Finally, the Jewish Press editorial of March 31 was spot on with its conclusion that the opponents to the Knesset’s actions to reign in the tyrannical power of the Israeli Supreme Court is all about reversing the results of the latest elections.

In America, election results are reversed by canceling free speech through FBI interference in high-tech social media, along with the compliance of mainstream media, which has lost its dedication to fair and balanced journalism. Add voter harvesting, mail-in ballots, open borders, and voting without IDs to the strategy, and we have a recipe for corrupt government. In Israel, it was simpler. An election can be reversed when the Supreme Court decides which laws, passed by popularly elected Knesset members, will be enacted or canceled. Even worse, membership in the Judicial branch is perpetuated through their own power to select judges.

Democracy in Israel is actually in much better shape than here in America. The political left in Israel needs to be reminded that Jewish laws can be validated or invalidated every four years (or less) with each Knesset election cycle. This is the “exit strategy” which is available to all Jewish voters. Its effectiveness is compromised only when the power of the unelected Supreme Court is allowed to rule by judicial fiat or when the views of a Jewish minority overrule the views of a Jewish majority, as in the previous coalition government.

David Ferster

Great Neck, N.Y.

Anarchy vs. Democracy

It pains me that we have been polarized and are either left- or right-wingers. A disturbing pattern, however, has emerged regarding the protagonists of left-wing ideology.

Elections such as those recently held in Israel showed that a large majority of the country has shifted to the right, and voted accordingly.

The left was marginalized to an extent that has frustrated them no end. They have glommed onto judicial reform as an excuse to protest the duly elected government. I would venture to say that a vast majority of the anti-reform protesters do not even know the details of the reform proposals.

The anarchist protests now occurring are attempts at a coup d’etat by the left to oust a government they vehemently disagree with.

They decry judicial reform as a threat to democracy, when in fact their attempts to overthrow an elected government are the greatest threat of all to democracy. This anarchist pattern has been exhibited here in the United States as well, and around the globe, as the left attempts to force their agenda down the throats of the populace.

They attempt to manipulate elections to their advantage, and when they lose anyway, they violently try to claw back the results of these contests that don’t go their way.

This should be of great concern to all decent, law-abiding citizens around the world as the will of the people is being subverted by radical, lawless left-wing anarchists.

Whatever the guiding principles of various factions are, mob rule cannot be allowed to propagate and become the ruling force that determines the course and destiny of society

George Weiss

Brooklyn, N.Y.

Trump Indictment

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has changed felonies to misdemeanors and increased crime in New York City. By indicting former President Trump, he has turned a misdemeanor into a felony. Our nation is broken and the vultures will start to circle around us. China, Russia, Iran and North Korea are licking their lips in anticipation of further chaos.

Wendy Penner

Great Neck, N.Y.