Photo Credit: Paolo Ghedini / Pixabay

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported late Wednesday night that the death toll from a second round sabotage causing Hezbollah-issued walkie talkie radios to explode has risen to 20, with some 450 others wounded as well.

In addition to the explosions affecting the terrorist army’s emergency communications system, solar energy systems in private homes, iPhones, laptops and other “smart” devices also exploded in multiple neighborhoods of Beirut and cities in southern Lebanon.

Advertisement





Mobile phone shops, street cafes, motorcycles and vehicles equipped with upscale electronics likewise blew up.

The communication devices that were destroyed were different from the Hezbollah-issued pagers that had simultaneously exploded one day earlier across Lebanon and in parts of Syria.

The death toll from Tuesday’s attack has risen to 12, with nearly 3,000 wounded. Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said Wednesday that two children were among the dead.

Also killed on Tuesday was the son of Hezbollah Parliament Member Ali Ammar; one of the exploding walkie talkies was detonated during his funeral on Wednesday.

Iran’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani was seriously wounded in Tuesday’s attack as well; Lebanese media reported that Amani may have lost an eye in the explosion of the Hezbollah-issued pager he carried. Amani is reportedly being transferred to Tehran for better medical care, local sources reported.

Hezbollah evacuated at least 95 terrorist operatives to Iran on Wednesday for specialized medical care as well.

At least 300 operatives were reported in critical condition following the two-day attack.

Both the exploding pagers and the walkie talkie radios were purchased about five months earlier from a Japanese supplier whose had licensed its brand for production and marketing by a European company.

Israel has not commented on the massive two-day cyber sabotage, but US officials told some foreign media outlets that the Jewish State was behind the attack.

According to a report by the US-based CNN news outlet, Israeli officials notified the United States before carrying out the second attack (Wednesday) but provided no details. Such a move leaves the Biden Administration with plausible deniability since the White House had no information for media.

Share this article on WhatsApp: